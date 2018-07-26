Instagram
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed baby Miles Theodore Stephens into the world just a few months ago, but it only took a few short moments for him to steal our hearts.
The little one, who is named after music legend Miles Davis, has been featured in many of his mom's Instagram photos as she documents his adorableness and, of course, the realities of motherhood.
Most recently, the mother-of-two shared a picture of the newborn looking cuter than ever while relaxing on a family vacation in Bali. She hilariously captioned the photo of the little fella: "Hey dudes."
To see more funny and cute pictures of Miles, check out the gallery below!
Mommy and Me
In a historic moment, the newborn joined his mom on stage when she gave a rousing speech at the Families Belong Together March.
Momma's Boy
Miles spends some cuddle time with his mom in this adorable photo.
'Sup Dudes
It's pretty obvious that this kid is going to be a charmer, just like his dad.
Snug as a Bug
His momma shared a pic of the little guy chillin' to her Instagram with the caption: "Hey dudes."
Three Generations
The little one met his great-grandmother and another family member on his dad's side, just weeks after coming into the world.
Hello World
In the first picture shared of the baby boy, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared their joy and excitement over the newest addition to the family.
Could the little guy be any cuter?
