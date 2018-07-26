Khloe Kardashian Chops Off Her Hair After Reaching Weight Loss Goal

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 2:24 PM

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has a new 'do.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to show off her new blunt bob hairstyle. "Not smiling makes me smile," Khloe captioned a selfie, quoting her brother-in-law Kanye West.

Khloe also posted a second photo of her new hairdo from her grandmother MJ's 84th birthday celebration. "Happy Birthday my sweet MJ!!" Khloe wrote alongside a photo with her grandma.

The E! star's new look comes less than a week after she expressed her love for short hair, telling one Twitter user, "Short hair is my favorite!! But I still need to loose a few more pounds and then I'll cut it again."

Khloe Kardashian Reveals 33-Pound Weight Loss Three Months After Giving Birth

Khloe, who gave birth to True Thompson in April, revealed her 33-pound weight loss last week.

"After I had True, I didn't put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight," Khloe shared in a blog post. "I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week."

"Here is where I am at currently," Khloe continued. "True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn't give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn't able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I've lost 33 pounds! I'm shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly."

Kardashians Shower Their Grandma MJ With Love on 84th Birthday

Khloe Kardashian, MJ Houghton

Khloe told readers she's chalking it up to "the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy."

"I never compare myself to other women as every woman has their own journey," she shared. "We also all have different priorities in our day-to-day lives. One of mine is having that one hour where I can be selfish and alone in my place of refuge."

Khloe then told her fans, "Staying healthy and active is something that's very important to me. Exercise is something I've always used to maintain my sanity and relieve stress. And, now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that's my time, my space, something I'm doing for myself."

Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!

