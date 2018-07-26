Jimmy Fallon's daughter had an extra special birthday celebration this year.

The Tonight Show host and wife Nancy Juvonen's eldest daughter, Winnie Fallon, celebrated her fifth birthday just days ago on Monday, July 23. And in honor of the major milestone, the couple "really went for it" and threw an extravagant birthday bash for Winnie.

"Winnie just turned five, which is a big deal to have a five-year-old in the house," he told E! News this week. "I think this is the first birthday that she's gonna remember, because when you throw these parties you're like, 'She'll never remember this.'"