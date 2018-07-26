by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 12:53 PM
Jimmy Fallon's daughter had an extra special birthday celebration this year.
The Tonight Show host and wife Nancy Juvonen's eldest daughter, Winnie Fallon, celebrated her fifth birthday just days ago on Monday, July 23. And in honor of the major milestone, the couple "really went for it" and threw an extravagant birthday bash for Winnie.
"Winnie just turned five, which is a big deal to have a five-year-old in the house," he told E! News this week. "I think this is the first birthday that she's gonna remember, because when you throw these parties you're like, 'She'll never remember this.'"
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
"We had a petting zoo...I mean we went for it, dude," he continued. "I never had a birthday party like this. I would have like three friends and we'd go to McDonald's and that was it. That was a big party for me, man. So this was like, she better remember this."
So what did Winnie remember most about her party? Watch Jimmy reveal that answer in the video above!
Plus, see him dish about the Tonight Show Summer Reads program!
