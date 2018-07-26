Brooklyn Beckham Photographs Sophie Turner on a Toilet for 1883 Magazine

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 12:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sophie Turner, 1883 Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham / 1883 Magazine

When you gotta go, you gotta go...photograph Sansa Stark.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, played pro photographer again for his first fashion editorial; The 19-year-old photographed Sophie Turner, 22, for a cover shoot for 1883 magazine's royalty issue, available on July 31 as part of the print magazine's summer 2018 relaunch.

In the cover photo, the Game of Thrones actress sits on top of a toilet tank while holding a beer bottle. She is wearing a black and tangerine panther-print shirt, black leather pants and black lace-up boots.

Photos

Game of Thrones: Who Has the Best Claim to the Iron Throne?

In another photo, Sophie lies on a patterned couch with a metallic copper and blue floral jacket draped over her, while wearing a white crop top and brown leather skirt, as well as sunglasses.

Sophie Turner, 1883 Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham / 1883 Magazine

A third photo shows the actress lounging on a chair inside a northwest London shop, wearing a denim jacket and jeans.

Sophie Turner, 1883 Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham / 1883 Magazine

Sophie Turner, Brooklyn Beckham

Instagram

Brooklyn posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday a photo of him and Sophie goofing around.

"Love photographing you for 1883 x such a lovely girl @sophiet," he wrote.

Brooklyn began studying photography in New York in 2017, a year after he shot a Burberry campaign at age 16. He has also released his own photography book.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sophie Turner , Brooklyn Beckham , Fashion , Magazines , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lauren Cohan

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Channels Princess Diana With a Throwback Accessory

Gigi Hadid, Pirelli Calendar 2019

Gigi Hadid and Misty Copeland Star in Pirelli's 2019 Calendar

ESC: Best Dressed, Lily James

Lily James' Best Looks

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Sentebale Polo 2018

Meghan Markle Is All Smiles in Blue Dress as She Supports Prince Harry at Sentebale Polo Cup

ESC: Best Dressed, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Kate Upton, Pregnant, Baby Bump

Check Out All of Kate Upton's Stylish Pregnancy Looks So Far

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.