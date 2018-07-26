5 Things to Know About Michelle Williams' Husband Phil Elverum

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 11:57 AM
Michelle Williams sure can keep a secret!
Earlier today, news broke that the Hollywood actress married indie rock musician and Mount Eerie frontman Phil Elverum.
According to Vanity Fair, the ceremony occurred earlier this month in the Adirondacks near upstate New York.
In fact, only a handful of friends and family were able to witness the nuptials. And yes, Michelle's daughter Matilda Ledger was present for the romantic moment.
As the private couple enjoys their new relationship status as husband and wife, we decided to dig deeper into Michelle's new man. Get to know Phil with these five facts below.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Jordi Vidal/Redferns via Getty Images
Family Man: Just like Michelle, Phil also has a daughter that remains his biggest priority. The three-year-old named Agathe was able to witness dad's wedding. In fact, the father-daughter duo moved from Anacortes, Washington to live with Michelle and Matilda in Brooklyn. "I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free," Michelle shared with Vanity Fair.
Experience With Grief: After the death of Heath Ledger, Michelle understandably went through a very difficult time. But perhaps that's one of the things she connected on when first meeting Phil. The musician lost his wife Geneviève Castrée in 2016 after she was diagnosed with inoperable stage-4 pancreatic cancer four months after the birth of their daughter.
Best Friend Approval: While Michelle was able to keep this relationship super private, perhaps there was a sign of a possible romance on Busy Philipps' Instagram back in March. While attending the March for Our Lives demonstration with her husband Marc Silverstein, the actress also included Phil in the photo. "To the young organizers of today's @marchforourlives, we stand with you and are inspired by you," she wrote online. "And we will continue to use our voices and our votes to bring real change."
It's All About the Music: Fans know Michelle for her roles in Blue Valentine, My Week With Marilyn, Dawson's Creek and many more projects. But when it comes to Phil, perhaps you will recognize him from the music industry. Before beginning a solo career under the name Mount Eerie, he was a member of the rock band The Microphones. They created more than four studio albums before the group came to an end in 2003.
Privacy Matters: Just like his wife, Phil prefers to keep his life private. We searched for social media profiles and all we found was a Twitter account that is "100% exclusively dedicated to business, advertising and products for sale from the brand Mount Eerie. In addition, the last post from the verified account is from February 2018. He also admitted to deleting Facebook "in tribute to Geneviève."
How Michelle Williams Fooled Everyone: Inside Her Completely Secret Relationship With New Husband Phil Elverum
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?