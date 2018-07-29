Kristin Cavallari is rounding up the troops for her Uncommon James squad, but not everyone can make the cut.

On this week's all-new Very Cavallari, the brand's social media head Shannon Ford tries to coach her BFF Taylor Monaco into landing a job as one of Uncommon James' retail girls.

"I just know what she is gonna wanna hear, the way she's gonna wanna hear it," Shannon explained to Taylor.

Shannon goes on to grill Taylor, mimicking the voice and even the moves of her boss in the process. While Taylor didn't originally want to work in the store, she does her best to answer Shannon's questions.

"To be completely honest, retail is obviously not my dream. I don't love retail, but I'm good at it," Taylor confessed.

But Shannon isn't so sure honesty is the best policy when it comes to Taylor landing this job.

"No, don't be honest," Shannon insisted. "Don't say retail is not your dream."