Demi Lovato Leaves Hospital Almost 2 Weeks After Overdose

Demi Lovato has been released from a Los Angeles hospital almost two weeks after her apparent overdose.

E! News has learned that Lovato was discharged from hospital on Saturday and flew to a rehab facility where she will stay for an extended period of time.

A source previously told E! News that the 25-year-old pop star will "head straight to rehab" upon her release from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where her family members and ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama have been by her side amid her recovery. Lovato has not commented.

She was found unconscious at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday, July 24. Paramedics administered Narcan, used to reverse opioid overdoses, and transported her to a hospital. Her publicist said later in the day that Lovato was awake and with her family. The substance or substances that caused the apparent overdose have not been disclosed.

As the one-week mark of Lovato's hospital stay loomed, E! News learned she was suffering from extreme nausea and high fever. Her family and manager were focused on getting her better and taking things day by day, a source revealed at the time.