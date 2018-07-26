Heidi Klum doesn't care what people think about the 17-year age gap between her and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz.

The 45-year-old supermodel opened up about the subject during a recent interview with InStyle.

"My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it," she told the magazine about her 28-year-old beau. "That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."