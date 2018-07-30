Why the Friends Cast Has Stayed Tight for More Than 20 Years

Yes, more than 14 years after the actresses took their final bows on the venerable sitcom, they're still going for laughs. And despite Cox's protestations if their collection of nights out, joint talk show appearances and willingness to um, be there for each other on the most momentous of occasions are any indication (both Kudrow and Cox made the 75-person guest list for Aniston's intimate vows to Justin Theroux), they have a plethora of inside jokes to lean on when they're feeling uninspired.

At the very least, they could use the exchange to set up another in what has been a series of get togethers. While most costars go back to their individual lives after filming wraps, only to cross paths at the occasional award show or West Hollywood valet line, the women of Friends get together on the regular. And they're continuously striving to have the rest of the sextet—Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer—join in. Noting their disparate lives and shooting schedules, Kudrow joked during a 2015 appearance at Vulture Festival that they're "constantly" throwing out potential dates. "It's crazy," she says of the six-person coordination, "but it's sweet that we're trying, isn't it?"

Any amount of scheduling and rescheduling is worth the effort. "We spent 10 years together, almost every day," she reminisced in an interview with The Guardian that same year. "We all went through something significant together, and that's a strong bond. As you get older, you realize, oh, you don't have that with just about everybody."