I Am Paul Walker Trailer Shows Actor as a Smiling Teen

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 9:18 AM
Never-before-seen footage of a young Paul Walkeris featured in I Am Paul Walker, a touching new TV documentary about the life of the late actor.
The Fast & Furious star died in a car crash near Los Angeles at age 40 in 2013. He is survived by his parents Paul Walker Sr. and Cheryl Walker, brothers Cody Walker and Caleb Walker, sisters Ashlie Walker and Amie Walker and daughter Meadow Walker, 19.
I Am Paul Walker was produced by the Paramount Network. A trailer was recently released. It features videos of a teenage Paul, who showcases his signature smile. It also features interviews with his family and friends.
"He was a big kid," Cody says about Paul.
Paramount Network
Ashlie details her late brother's love of driving
"He liked to go fast," she says. "As soon as I was old enough to hang on tight, I was on the back of his big wheel with him, going for the ride of my life."
Caleb says Paul used to say he wanted to become a park ranger.
"You know, make 28 grand a year and like, live in the wilderness," he said. "That's really what he wanted to do."
Tyrese Gibson, one of Paul's Fast & Furious co-stars, also makes an appearance.
"If you loved him the way we did, you would say, 'Well, why him and not us?'" he says.
I Am Paul Walker premieres on the Paramount Network on August 11 at 9/8c.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Writer Speaks Out After Fan Backlash: "It Could Be Time to Meet a New Slayer"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?