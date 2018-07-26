Kelly Rowland Shows Support for Demi Lovato With Temporary Matching Lion Tattoo

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 7:57 AM

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland showed her support for Demi Lovato on Wednesday by getting a temporary matching tattoo of the "Confident" singer's lion ink.

The former Destiny's Child member posted a picture of her getting the tattoo on Instagram Stories and captioned it "got you on my mind." She also shared a picture of the tattoo sketch and wrote "@ddlovato I [heart] you."

Rowland got the new ink in Chicago at 29Rooms—Refinery29's Annual exhibit of style, culture and creativity. That tattoo parlor, named the Power Parlor, was actually created in collaboration with Lovato. 

"We all have our own form of battle scars, a reminder of what we've overcome," the event's website read. "Inspired by Demi's own tattoos that celebrate her resilience, step into this temporary tattoo and turn your personal journey into art. Adorn yourself with a message of courage and self-confidence, and let your ink empower you to move forward in the face of any challenge. @ddlovato." 

Lovato's lion tattoo is featured prominently on her left hand. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer debuted the design in April 2017.

Everything We Know About Demi Lovato's Overdose—and What's Next

Kelly Rowland

Rowland's tribute comes shortly after Lovato's hospitalization for an apparent overdose. The two were judges on The X Factor years ago, so it's no surprise Rowland would want to show her support during this difficult time.

After news of Lovato's hospitalization broke, several celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres and Joe Jonas, expressed their love and support via social media. E! News also revealed that Lovato's mother and sister, as well as her ex Wilmer Valderrama, rushed to be by her side.

On Tuesday, Lovato's rep told E! News the singer is "awake with her family."

Kelly Rowland, Demi Lovato, InStyle Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle

The suspected overdose came about a month after Lovato released "Sober"—a tune in which the artist sings about relapsing. She had celebrated six years of sobriety in March.

Lovato, who has previously gone through treatment for her struggles, had previously opened up about her sobriety battle during a 2011 interview with E! News.

"It's a daily journey and it's definitely going to be a struggle that I'll have to deal with for the rest of my life," she said at the time. "Sometimes I think, 'Why couldn't I have been normal?'"

She then added, "I'm not going to be perfect, but...if I can make it through the day, that's all that matters."

