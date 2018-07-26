Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 Teaser Is Full of Drama, Babies and Weddings?!

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 7:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

They might be older, but they can still party—and bring the drama. MTV released a sneak peek at Jersey Shore Family Vacation season two, or part two as their calling it, and in the very brief clip there's tons to unpack.

First, there's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his baby. Ronnie's had, well, a lot on his plate when it comes to his child and girlfriend. A lot may be an understatement, but there's been no shortage of headlines when it comes to Ron Ron lately.

Then there's Deena Nicole Cortese and her big news: She's pregnant! Take a look at Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's face when Deena makes the announcement. The reality star revealed her pregnancy to the public in an Instagram post in early July 2018.

Photos

Jersey Shore Cast: Then and Now

"Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!" Deena wrote in a caption. "Now that we are safely into our second trimester…us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way!"

"We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness," she continued. "December can't come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!"

Also in the quick trailer: Vinny Guadagnino getting slapped, and a "wedding." It's in quotes for a reason. Watch the trailer above to see why.

Yeah, that looks like it's two men, not a "Mr. and Mrs. Pauly D."

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns to MTV on Thursday, Aug. 23.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Snooki , Jersey Shore , Entertainment , MTV , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Kelly Rowland, Taraji P. Henson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince Charles, Josh O'Connor

The Crown Season 3 Finds Its Prince Charles and Queen Mother

Paul Walker, Teen, I Am Paul Walker, Documentary

I Am Paul Walker Trailer Shows Actor as a Smiling Teen

Nashville, Charles Esten, Connie Britton

Which Nashville Couple Will Always Have Your Heart?

Making It, Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler

This Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Celebrity Pun-Off Is Just the Best

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York City's Calm Before the Storm: See What Happens Before the Traumatic Boat Trip

Orange Is the New Black

Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Recap: Everything You Need to Remember Before Season 6 Debuts

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.