They might be older, but they can still party—and bring the drama. MTV released a sneak peek at Jersey Shore Family Vacation season two, or part two as their calling it, and in the very brief clip there's tons to unpack.

First, there's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his baby. Ronnie's had, well, a lot on his plate when it comes to his child and girlfriend. A lot may be an understatement, but there's been no shortage of headlines when it comes to Ron Ron lately.

Then there's Deena Nicole Cortese and her big news: She's pregnant! Take a look at Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's face when Deena makes the announcement. The reality star revealed her pregnancy to the public in an Instagram post in early July 2018.