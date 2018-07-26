Beyoncé Shares Rare Photos of Her Twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Beyoncé gave fans a glimpse into her private family life on Thursday by posting a rare photo of her twins, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

The picture, shared via Beyonce.com, showed the 1-year-old babies smiling ear to ear as they sat on their mother's lap. Queen B also looked relaxed as she lounged on the deck of a yacht—taking a much-needed break from the European leg of her OTR II Tour with Jay-Z.

The proud parents also posted another photo of Jay-Z holding little Rumi's hand. The tiny tot looked adorable as she overlooked the water in a white and yellow ruffled ensemble.