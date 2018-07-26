Ramona Singer Sad Carole Radziwill Quit The Real Housewives

To fans' delight, Ramona Singer's reaction to Carole Radziwill announcing her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City was very on brand: "I don't want to cry and ruin my makeup!"

Hours before Singer joined The View's Meghan McCain on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Wednesday, Radziwill revealed that after six seasons, she had decided to leave the popular reality show to focus on other career opportunities. "I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind," the best-selling author said in a statement to E! News. "My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament." In a perceived dig at Bethenny Frankel, her one-time BFF and season-long source of stress, Radziwill added she's "thrilled to leave frenemies behind."