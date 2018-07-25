18 White Dresses You Can Totally Still Wear Before Labor Day

You know how the old saying don't wear white after Labor Day goes.

When it comes to fashion we tend to break rules instead of follow them, but to each their own. If you do count yourself as a stickler for the rules, you have more than enough time (until Labor Day on Monday, September 3rd) to wear out the color white until your little heart desires.

Regardless of where you stand on the rules, you can't argue with the fact that a little white dress is the perfect anytime summer outfit. It's breezy, it's light, it's flirty…what else do you need?

Here are 18 summer-y LWDs we can't take our eyes off of.