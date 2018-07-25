Jessica Alba Proves the Utility Jumpsuit Is HR-Appropriate

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 2:57 PM

With great style comes great responsibility…to do good.

Leave it to Jessica Alba to bring both together in a utilitarian-chic look, worn this week in NYC. The lifestyle mogul, our #WCW (Women Crush Wednesday) proved that working moms can work the school drop-off line with little effort in the style department.

To promote her partnership with Staples and DonorsChoose.org, which raises donations for local schools and education programs, The Honest Company founder opted for a Kamile Jumpsuit ($485) in khaki, purple Max Mara sunglasses and red sandals for an ensemble that says, "I can do it all."

Utility jumpsuits have become quite the trend these days, with Claire Danes sporting a Madewell iteration while out shopping and Kaia Gerber donning a Dickies variation at a high-fashion party. These structured jumpsuits, which typically feature a heavier material than their PJ-inspired, red-carpet-worthy counterparts, are typically relegated for blue-collar work and now, thanks to celebs, to make a style statement.

How do you make this trend HR-appropriate à la Jessica? Opt for a neutral hue and punch it up with colorful accessories, like sensible shoes and an everyday bag. What really makes this ensemble ready for the boardroom is the contrast between the masculine monochrome look and small feminine details like the cinch-in waist, open collar and side pocket. If your jumpsuit lacks in these refined touches, opt for accessories that provide more texture and features studs, sequins or faux fur.

Jessica Alba's Street Style

Don't forget to do something good while you're at—Jessica would approve. 

Are you loving this look as much as we are?

