Kim Kardashian Just Wore a Velcro Wallet Around her Neck—Thoughts?

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 3:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kim Kardashian

Dream team / BACKGRID

Remember the wallet your parents made you wear around your neck so you didn't lose your money? Well, Kim Kardashian just wore it as a purse.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who doubles as a Yeezy model, was photographed wearing a monochromatic ensemble, featuring the Racerback Tank Top, joggers and ankle sock boots. Adding to her long list of throwback fashion (See: Kim in bike shorts), she finished her look with the velcro wallet lanyard, making everyone born in the '80s or '90s take a second look.

Like many of KKW Beauty owner's recent outfits, the velcro wallet lanyard is hyper-casual (if you're using jeans and a white T-shirt as a benchmark). It may not pair well with your favorite summer dress or professional wardrobe, but it's the ultimate accessory for the style influencer's Yeezy wardrobe, where functionality and utilitarianism lie at the forefront of styling.

Photos

How Joan Smalls and Kim Kardashian Wear Basketball Shorts IRL

With three children under the age of six, being hands-free makes life a lot easier, we're sure. Thus, wearing your wallet like a necklace seems like a effortless way to keep your possessions close. However, with celebrities championing belt bags all summer (including her younger sister Kylie Jenner), the KKW Beauty owner's choice to bring back the wallet lanyard seems deliberate.

Is Kim at the forefront of a new purse trend?

RELATED ARTICLE: How to Wear Sneakers With Dresses Like Selena Gomez and Pippa Middleton

RELATED ARTICLE: 8 Products That May Be in the Jordyn Woods x Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Apple News
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Khloe Kardashian

These Beauty Misconceptions Will Raise Eyebrows, Literally

Shopping: White Dresses

18 White Dresses You Can Totally Still Wear Before Labor Day

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Demi Lovato Is "Grateful to Be Alive" After Overdose: Inside Her Excessive Party Lifestyle

Mandy Moore Reminisces on Pop Star Days With Britney Spears

ESC: Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Proves the Utility Jumpsuit Is HR-Appropriate

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Birthday, Instagram

Jennifer Lopez Looks Back on Her Unforgettable Birthday Party With Alex Rodriguez

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.