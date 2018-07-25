The big question remains, who has Demi Lovato been spending her time with lately?

We know from the outpouring of love and prayers, including the touching hashtag "#HowDemiHasHelpedMe" that was circulating Tuesday in the wake of her shocking overdose, there's a big, wide world out there that cares about her. But only so many people truly know the singer enough to have been witness to the personal ups and downs that have shadowed her career as she made the leap from Disney Channel star to fierce pop artist and beacon of inspiration for fans who have struggled with sobriety, depression, bullying, body image and other issues.

As tends to be the case, friends and boyfriends have come and gone from the 25-year-old's life over the years, with only a select few remaining in the inner circle, by her design. Unfortunately, being surrounded by certain friends didn't help her avoid a downward spiral, which resulted in Demi being rushed to the hospital yesterday, hours after she'd been at a birthday party Monday night in West Hollywood. Demi's mom, Dianna De La Garza, and sisters Dallas Lovato and Madison De La Garza, all of whom have remained in her orbit through good times and bad, went to be with her at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.