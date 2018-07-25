Why Camila Cabello Is "Traumatized" to Do Her Own Eyeliner

Camila Cabello's new makeup line will have you singing "ooh na-na."

The "Know No Better" singer partnered with L'Oréal Paris to create a 14-piece Havana-inspired collection just in time for summer slayage. For the first time in brand history, L'Oréal has collaborated with a famous name to produce a collection that both represents company and celebrity. Already a brand ambassador since 2017, Camila created items that reflect her Cuban roots and everyday beauty routines. Routines we can all steal.

"I was definitely a little bit nervous when talk of the makeup collaboration started happening because I'm definitely not a makeup expert," Camila told E! News. "What I wanted to do with the collection is make a makeup collection that includes all of the products I would wear on a day off, and for me that's super simple—like really high-quality eyeliner and really natural lip glosses."