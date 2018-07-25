Selena Gomez "Very Upset" Over Demi Lovato's Overdose

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle
Selena Gomez is praying for Demi Lovato's recovery.
After an apparent overdose Tuesday, Lovato was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. As word of her condition spread, celebrities including Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas publicly shared their support via social media, with the latter saying he's "reeling" over the news. "All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well," he tweeted. "She is a fighter."
Gomez wasn't among the dozens of stars to share their support publicly. However, the "Bad Liar" singer is distraught that her former BFF is in such a situation. "When Selena found out the news about Demi, she was very upset and emotional," a source tells E! News exclusively. The perennially popular Disney Channel actresses "haven't been close friends in a while now," the source notes, "but they always shared a special bond and they still have love for one another."
(The singers were last seen together in public at the InStyle Awards last fall.)
"Selena has reached out to Demi's family members to share her love and prayers, and she is really distraught about her health," the source says. "She hates that Demi has been suffering."
John Shearer/Invision for Bright Future International/AP Images
On Instagram Tuesday, Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, shared an old picture of the Princess Protection Program co-stars attending the actress' 16th birthday party. "The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles," the 13 Reasons Why producer said. "My heart hurts."
In a statement issued Tuesday, the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer's rep told E! News, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."
After Lovato opened up about her addiction and mental health issues last year in the YouTube documentary Simply Complicated, Gomez complimented the "Give Your Heart a Break" singer via social media. "This was beautiful. I'm so happy for you. You always continue to [be] bold and real," Gomez told her in an Instagram comment. "I wish more people were like you. Love you."
Historically, Gomez and Lovato have been cautious about discussing each other's issues with the press. After E! News exclusively revealed Gomez went to rehab in early 2014, for example, Lovato politely told E! News, "That's all of her business, and I just want to let her do her thing." And without detailing Lovato's demons, Gomez told Seventeen in 2014, "Demi's very, very strong. She's the only person that I would tell the deepest, darkest secrets to. The only person."
