Selena Gomez "Very Upset" Over Demi Lovato's Overdose

Selena Gomez is praying for Demi Lovato's recovery.

After an apparent overdose Tuesday, Lovato was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. As word of her condition spread, celebrities including Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas publicly shared their support via social media, with the latter saying he's "reeling" over the news. "All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well," he tweeted. "She is a fighter."

Gomez wasn't among the dozens of stars to share their support publicly. However, the "Bad Liar" singer is distraught that her former BFF is in such a situation. "When Selena found out the news about Demi, she was very upset and emotional," a source tells E! News exclusively. The perennially popular Disney Channel actresses "haven't been close friends in a while now," the source notes, "but they always shared a special bond and they still have love for one another."

(The singers were last seen together in public at the InStyle Awards last fall.)

"Selena has reached out to Demi's family members to share her love and prayers, and she is really distraught about her health," the source says. "She hates that Demi has been suffering."