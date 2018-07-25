Donald Trump's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Vandalized Again

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is in need of another repair.

On Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m. local time, police were called to the President of the United States' star on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue.

According to NBC Los Angeles, police found a small pile of rubble in place of the star that Donald originally received in January 2007.

The suspect, who reported the crime to police, later turned himself in voluntarily. He was booked for felony vandalism. According to authorities, witnesses claimed the man concealed a pickax in a guitar case before the vandalism was done.

This isn't the first time Donald's star has been damaged.