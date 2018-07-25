Karlie Kloss May Have Just Revealed Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 10:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Karlie Kloss, Princess Beatrice

Instagram

Can Karlie Kloss keep a secret? Maybe not when she's celebrating her engagement.

Soon after announcing on social media that Joshua Kushner popped the special question, the supermodel took to Instagram Stories and expressed gratitude for all the love she was receiving.

"My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones," she wrote while in Beijing. "This poor makeup artist is gonna kill me."

Karlie later revealed some of her closest friends she had to FaceTime to share the special news with. In addition to close family members like her sister and grandma, the Victoria's Secret Angel took time to chat with Serena Williams and her "best friend since the first day of kindergarten."

There also was a friendly chat with Princess Beatrice that may have led to a big revelation. While sharing a screengrab from the conversation, Karlie just so happened to tag her handle @BeaYork.

Photos

Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner's Cutest Pics

Karlie Kloss, Beatrice, Instagram

Instagram

We hate to break the bad news, but the account is private. In fact, the account that many believe is Princess Beatrice's secret profile, only has 651 followers.

Although the account has been kept on the down-low, Princess Beatrice of York's profile certainly isn't breaking any rules. Royals with formal working roles are not allowed to have their own social media accounts. Those who have jobs outside the family, however, are more than welcome to create one.

Princess Beatrice and Karlie's friendship has been going strong for several years now. Towards the end of last summer, the pair traveled to France to celebrate the marriage of art collector and dealer Alberto "Tico" Mugrabi and Colby Jordan.

Earlier in the summer, the duo also shared a box with Ivanka Trump at the US Open Tennis Championships.

Safe to say this royal family member will have a spot at Karlie's upcoming wedding. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Karlie Kloss , Princess Beatrice , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Elle Macpherson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Big Sean, Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera Shades Big Sean With ''I Don't F--k With You'' Performance on Lip Sync Battle

"Riverdale" Cast Play a Justin Bieber Version of "Mad Lib"

Carole Radziwill, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY

Carole Radziwill Leaving Real Housewives of New York City After 6 Seasons

Valerie Jarrett, Roseanne Barr

Valerie Jarrett Responds to Racist Tweet Controversy: "Roseanne Who?"

Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti

Why Laguna Beach's Iconic "Don't Stop Believin'" Car Sing-Along Has Lived On and On...13 Years Later

Selena Gomez "Upset And Emotional" About Demi Lovato's Relapse

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.