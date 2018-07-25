Madison Hildebrand is leaving his TV home, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old realtor and founder of The Malibu Life real estate company has announced that he will not return to the Bravo reality show for season 11.

"After a decade of adventure and one of the most unique experiences of my life, I have decided not to continue Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," he said in a statement to the cable network's Daily Dish website on Tuesday. "I am so grateful to have had this opportunity but the time has come for me to re-energize, rejuvenate, and refocus my attention and light onto new endeavors."

Hildebrand was one of the show's three original cast members, along with Josh Flagg and former star Chad Roger. He appeared full-time until the end of season six, after which he starred on a recurring basis for two seasons. He returned as a main star in season nine in 2016.