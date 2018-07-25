by Johnni Macke | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 9:52 AM
In case you missed it, Karlie Kloss is engaged to Joshua Kushner!
The 25-year-old supermodel announced her happy news on Tuesday on social media by posting a sweet photo of her and her longtime boyfriend.
"I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," Kloss wrote alongside the photo.
The 33-year-old businessman and co-founder of Oscar Health confirmed the news as well by posting a photo of his now-fiancée with the simple caption, "fiancée ❤️."
Although the couple's engagement is very fresh, the pair has actually been together for six years, which is wild.
Throughout their romance they have managed to keep a pretty low profile, but along the way fans have been able to spot the duo and their love growing through a few photos.
Since the lovebirds are now getting ready to tie the knot, we've rounded up their sweetest photos together thus far for you to enjoy.
Who knows, maybe you'll be struck next by cupid's arrow just by looking at Kloss and Kushner's couple moments!
In July 2018, Karlie Kloss announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Joshua Kushner by sharing this sweet photo. "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," she captioned the shot.
These two lovebirds are always up for an adventure like their trip to the Wadi Rum Desert in April, or their time in Iceland, or Montauk, or Myanmar. Seriously, we could go on forever.
The couple that watches the total solar eclipse stays together...right?
On the co-founder of Oscar Health's birthday in 2017, Kloss shared this party pic and the sweetest note to her love. "My atoms love your atoms, It's chemistry. - @atticuspoetry ❤️❤️," she wrote. "Happy birthday to my best friend and partner in crime. The past 5 years of our adventures together have been some of the best memories of my life. I love you."
In 2016, the supermodel shared this kissing snap in honor of the couple's fourth anniversary of meeting. Clearly, four years in was only the beginning for these two.
James Devaney/GC Images
The power couple took in a New York Knicks game in 2016 and they couldn't help but show a little PDA while sitting court-side.
After walking the red carpet at the 2016 Met Gala, Kloss cuddled up with her beau at a fun after party in NYC.
Everyone is just looking for their Prince Charming and while out in Saint Petersburg, Kloss proved she already found hers.
Both Kushner and Kloss love Coachella Music Festival and have frequented the annual event for years together. The spring heat seems to agree with this pair!
In 2014, the couple jetted off to Big Sur for vacation and snuck in a few kisses here and there to commemorate the trip.
Will Ragozzino/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The happy pair made their official debut as a couple at the 2013 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards.
Things started to heat up for the duo (both literally and figuratively) as they trekked to the desert for Coachella in 2013.
Back in 2012, Kushner's friend Kevin Systrom predicted that his friend "likes her" while posting this photo of the couple on the beach, and he was totally right!
