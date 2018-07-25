Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian's 2010 voice has her completely puzzled.
On Tuesday, Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter to share a throwback video of Kim's first appearance on her talk show eight years ago. "Happy #KardashianWeek, @KimKardashian! Remember your first appearance on my show?" Ellen asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.
After watching the video, Kim replied to Ellen, "I'm really baffled how my voice has changed so much!"
And that's not all that's changed since the interview took place eight years ago. During her time with Ellen, Kim also talked about following Taylor Swift on Twitter, which she no longer does.
The topic of Taylor came up when Kim and Ellen played a guessing game where they had to match the celebrity tweet to the correct star.
After seeing a tweet that read, "The hardest part about motivating myself to run is finding matching socks," Kim correctly guessed it had be written by Taylor. "I follow her, so I know that," she told Ellen.
"I do too, but you remember all of her tweets?" Ellen asked.
There's been a lot of changes in Kim and Taylor's relationship since this interview aired eight years ago, and let's just say, they don't currently follow each other on Twitter.
Take a look at the interview above to see if you're just as baffled over Kim's voice as she is!
Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!