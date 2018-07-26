Tarek El Moussa knows a good buy when he spots one.

It's a skill that's been finally honed across eight seasons of Flip or Flop (the HGTV hit he still films with ex-wife Christina El Moussa) and countless more in real estate. So even though he wasn't on the hunt for a more permanent domicile (he was renting "a super nice place" in Newport Beach, Calif.), when he spied the "super modern" spread while driving through nearby Costa Mesa, he pounced.

"I saw the for sale sign and I just looked at it and fell in love with it. The outside was so amazing," he recalls. Stepping inside, he realized the interior was just as awe-inducing: "It had the best vibes of any house I walked into." Next thing you know, he says, he was in escrow. "It happened really, really fast."