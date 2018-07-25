Mandy Moore Knows How This Is Us Ends, Says It'll Be Satisfying for the Audience

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 6:55 AM

Mandy Moore holds all the secrets to This Is Us. The actress, who is appearing in The Darkest Minds in theaters, knew how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died for some time, but kept that a secret. And now she revealed she knows an even bigger secret: How This Is Us ends.

Series creator Dan Fogelman previously revealed he knew how the show would end, whenever that time comes, and that parts of it had been shot already. Moore confirmed that fact while on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"There's no predetermined end date, but…Dan, our boss, I think he has an idea in his mind of when he sort of sees the story ending, and he knows how it ends, which makes me feel good as an actor and as a viewer, he knows where the show is heading," Moore said.

This Is Us' Most Emotional Moments Ever

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

NBC

"But I think just the nature of our show and the trajectory, people are certain ages now and perhaps they're just going to keep getting older, so you're capturing content in the can now," she continued.

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked Moore if she knew what she was filming was for the series finale, but she played coy, and said she doesn't know if she was in any of what would be the series finale. However, she does know what happens.

"I don't know if some of the actors that were shooting were aware at the time," Moore said.

Again, we're still a ways out from This Is Us ending, season three has yet to premiere, but Moore said, "I think the ending will be very satisfying for people. I think it's very true to sort of what the show evokes from all of us…Dan's a master at that…People will feel their feelings."

In May, Fogelman revealed the show shot part of its ending. "We have a story to tell and we want to do this the right way," he said.

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

