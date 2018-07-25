Everything We Know About Demi Lovato's Overdose—and What's Next

In the last eight years, Lovato has spoken candidly about her experiences, becoming an advocate for addiction and mental health issues. "I wish that more people can understand from a point where it's not a choice to have an addiction," she told NBC's Today in 2015. "And with bipolar disorder, it's a chemical imbalance and it's something that you have to figure out your own treatment with your own team. In order to do that, it takes time." In 2016, the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer became a co-owner of the CAST Centers in L.A. "How many 24-year-olds own their own treatment center?" her longtime manager, Phil McIntyre, wondered on CBS This Morning. "But then to leverage her position in pop music to do so much good is just incredible."

Last year, Lovato was honored with the "Spirit of Sobriety" award in Beverly Hills. "Every day is a battle," the Camp Rock 2 actress said at the time. "You just have to take it one day at a time."

Whether Lovato resumes her world tour Sept. 20 in Mexico City remains to be seen. Either way, her family, fans and friends are hopeful she'll be on the road to recovery after she's discharged.

(The singer's reps have not said how long she will remain in the hospital.)

Lovato spoke about her sobriety struggles in a 2011 interview with E! News to promote "Skyscraper," her first single since leaving treatment. "It's a daily journey and it's definitely going to be a struggle that I'll have to deal with for the rest of my life. Sometimes I think, 'Why couldn't I have been normal?'" At the time, Lovato acknowledged there would be bumps in the road: "I'm not going to be perfect, but...if I can make it through the day, that's all that matters."