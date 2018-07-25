Listen, OK, sometimes we make mistakes.

Sometimes, we make the cast of Arrow play Truth or Dare, and sometimes we try to make the rules of Truth or Dare extra complicated, and all it does is confuse a bunch of actors who are just here to promote their show. We apologize to the cast of Arrow for confusing them so very much, but also...this might be the silliest game of Truth or Dare yet.

There's dancing, there's impressions, there are a few unexpected truths, and one big love affair that may or may not be happening in season seven that no one saw coming. There's also just a whole bunch of laughter and a lot of fun to be had. We promise.