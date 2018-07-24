Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez Break Up After Five Months

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 7:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Eiza Gonzalez, Josh Duhamel

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz, Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

After five short months, Josh Duhamel and Eiza González are calling it quits.

According to multiple outlets, the two are no longer dating due to their conflicting schedules. "Their work schedules were tough on the relationship," a source told People.

And despite being spotted together in Mexico over the Fourth of July weekend, an insider told Us Weekly that the duo broke up just weeks ago, claiming "they just drifted apart."

In June, the Baby Driver actress and her beau went public with their romance after months of speculation. The two were spotted leaving the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, with eyewitnesses telling E! News at the time, "Josh was trying his best to stay under the radar, but Eiza had her hand on his waist and a big smile on her face."

Photos

Josh Duhamel and Axl's Cutest Father/Son Moments

Josh Duhamel, Eiza Gonzalez

EVGA / Stefan / BACKGRID

Things quickly heated up as the actor, who announced his divorce to Fergie just last year, went to the actress' home country of Mexico for a romantic getaway. It was there that the 45-year-old and his 28-year-old girlfriend engaged in some heavy PDA while taking in the sights of the Muyil Lagoon, near the Mayan ruins.

But alas, all good things must come to an end.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Josh Duhamel , Eiza González , Couples , Breakups , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Younes Bendjima

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

What Summer '18 Taught Us About Love - What's Good

5 Reasons Jennifer Lopez Is Living Her Best Life at 49

Karli Kloss

See Karlie Kloss’ Massive Engagement Ring From Josh Kushner

Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson, Engagement Ring

Stars' Engagement Rings

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2015 Academy Awards, Couples

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry

Celeb Weddings We Can't Wait For

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.