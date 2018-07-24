by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 4:42 PM
"For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve."
Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to shower Jennifer Lopez with love on her 49th birthday.
The former baseball player, whose birthday is on the 27th, praised the singer for her generosity. He said, "When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I'm old!). I see firsthand how that's changed for Jennifer, and how she's found joy in sharing with others."
His caption was shared alongside photos of the pair celebrating in Bakers Bay, where "they are celebrating their birthdays with the kids," a source tells E! News.
The insider revealed that the family arrived at the beachfront house they are staying at on Sunday and spent "their first day at the beach playing in the water and building castles in the sand."
"The kids are all very good friends and love hanging out together. They were running around playing games and splashing in the water," the source said.
J.Lo shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while A-Rod has a 10-year-old daughter, Ella and a 13-year-old named Natasha, from a previous marriage.
And while the duo also took part in the seaside fun with the kiddos, their vacation to the Bahamas gave the pair the opportunity to get some much needed R&R. The source close to the family revealed that "J-lo and A-Rod watched them [the kids] from the shore and were taking pictures of everything. They loved being outside and strolling along the beach."
"In the evening, they watched the sunset while the kids played in the water. It was beautiful and peaceful with nobody around. They just listened to the waves as a family and then went right inside their house for dinner," the insider shared.
But, of course, the fitness fanatics couldn't resist the temptation and ended up visiting the clubhouse where "both J-lo and A-Rod worked out in the gym."
With A-Rod's birthday coming up in just a few days, we can't wait to see the lovey-dovey Instagram post J.Lo has waiting for him.
Happy Birthday J.Lo!
