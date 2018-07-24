"For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve."

Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to shower Jennifer Lopez with love on her 49th birthday.

The former baseball player, whose birthday is on the 27th, praised the singer for her generosity. He said, "When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I'm old!). I see firsthand how that's changed for Jennifer, and how she's found joy in sharing with others."

His caption was shared alongside photos of the pair celebrating in Bakers Bay, where "they are celebrating their birthdays with the kids," a source tells E! News.