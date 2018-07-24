Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jesse Camp is no longer considered a missing person.
Authorities with the Riverside Police Department confirm to E! News that as of Tuesday afternoon, Camp was contacted by a local law enforcement agency and not in need of assistance. Per Officer Ryan Railsback, law enforcement personnel said the former TRL star, 38, was "doing OK" and appeared "capable of taking care of himself."
Additionally, Camp's family has been notified of the latest development in the case.
On July 19, Camp's sister, Marisha Camp, reported him missing. At the time, he hadn't been heard from since July 11 and was last seen in the Riverside, Calif. area.
An Instagram post allegedly shared by Marisha on Monday read, "I can't begin to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern and support after my brother Jesse went MIA. He truly has the most beautiful friends from all walks of life, and he is so loved... Jesse was last seen in California last week but has not reached out to us lately. What he needs more than anything is kindness and love... Please keep him in your prayers. If you see him, please let him knot that many, many people care..."
Camp, whose real name is Josiah Camp, was discovered by MTV after winning the network's "Wanna Be a VJ" contest in 1998.
—Additional reporting by Spencer Lubitz
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.