15 Cute Summer Purses Under $50

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 3:28 PM

Shopping: Summer Bags

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Jean shorts, breezy dresses, sandals, bikinis…these are a few of our favorite summer things.

We know, we know: You're all over your seasonal style, and why shouldn't you be? Not only are these items comfortable, they are the essence of your hot weather wardrobe. But not so fast: Just make sure that while you're focusing on the clothes, you don't forget the one statement item that will make or break any look. That's right, we're talking about a cute summer purse.

There's no real summer purse rules, just that they should be relatively tiny and of course, stylish. Here are 15 under $50 to scoop up now.

Shopping: Summer Purses Under $50

Metallic Crossbody

BUY IT: French Connection Metallic Nina Mini Crossbody, $37 

Shopping: Summer Purses Under $50

Wicker Cactus Crossbody

BUY IT: Missguided Cream Wicker Cactus Crossbody Bag, $22

Shopping: Summer Purses Under $50

Embroidered Clutch

BUY IT: Sole Society Coy Embroidered Clutch, $20

Shopping: Summer Purses Under $50

Red With Hardware

BUY IT: BCBGeneration Brianne Crossbody Bag, $50

Shopping: Summer Purses Under $50

Camera Crossbody

BUY IT: Street Level Pale Yellow Camera Faux Leather Crossbody, $28

Shopping: Summer Purses Under $50

Drawstring Bucket Bag

BUY IT: Deux Lux Aquarius Drawstring Bucket Bag, $50

Shopping: Summer Purses Under $50

Nude Round Crossbody

BUY IT: Street Level Small Round Crossbody Bag, $35

Shopping: Summer Purses Under $50

Star Fanny Pack

BUY IT: Peace Love World Belt Bag, $23

Shopping: Summer Purses Under $50

Zipper Crossbody

BUY IT: Urban Expressions Blush Porter Crossbody, $33

Shopping: Summer Purses Under $50

Leather Satchel

BUY IT: Steve Madden Bluann Faux Leather Crossbody, $3

Shopping: Summer Purses Under $50

Quilted Belt Bum Bag

BUY IT: Missguided Blue Chevron Quilted Lion Detail Belt Bum Bag, $27

Shopping: Summer Purses Under $50

Multicolor Clutch

BUY IT: Steve Madden Bkarla Clutch, $50

Shopping: Summer Purses Under $50

Snake Print Bumbag

BUY IT: Missguided Black and White Snake Print Bumbag, $22

Shopping: Summer Purses Under $50

Tassel Ring Crossbody

BUY IT: Street Level Brown Tassel Ring Crossbody, $33

Shopping: Summer Purses Under $50

Belt Bag

BUY IT: Stoney Clover Lane Belt Bag, $44

Under 50 bucks, yeah we can handle that. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

