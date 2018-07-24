Demi Lovato Is "Stable and Alert" After Apparent Overdose

NBC News reports that Demi Lovato is in stable condition following her apparent overdose.

According to sources, the singer was taken by ambulance to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she was administered "Naloxone," an overdose reversal drug otherwise referred to as Narcan.

The 25-year-old is "stable and alert and breathing," according to NBC News.

The latest update in Lovato's latest health struggle comes soon after E! News confirmed she was rushed to the hospital to be treated for a possible overdose, which occurred at a residence in the Hollywood Hills.

E! News has reached out to Demi's rep for confirmation.