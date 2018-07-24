Shannon Beador is ready to dip her feet in the dating pool.

As the Real Housewives of Orange County star continues adjusting to life as a single mom, a source tells E! News that the Bravo star is dating Scot Matteson.

"Shannon and Scot are pretty serious. She just took him to New York on a trip and they spend a lot of time together," a source shared with us. "They have both met each other's children and everyone gets along. They love to go out together and have a great time."

"Shannon was set up with Scot through a friend and instantly hit it off," our insider continued. "They are a really good match and everyone is excited that she is finally healing from the divorce with David. She is in a really good place right now."

So who is this new guy that is making Shannon one happy lady? For starters, we're told he's a huge family-man and is a nice "normal" guy. But we know how Real Housewives fans think: The more information, the better. With that in mind, take a look at five fun facts about the new guy in Shanon's life.