Kaley Cuoco is firing back after reading some critical comments about her appearance on social media.

The Big Bang Theory actress recently returned to the gym after having shoulder surgery just weeks ago. On Monday, Cuoco shared a series of videos from her one-arm workouts at the gym, captioning the post, "When your doc scolds you for not wearing your brace. Alrighty then guess we're doin it this way!"

In response to the post, one Instagram user wrote, "But you could wear a bra!" After seeing the comment, Cuoco replied, "Don't be jealous. It's not flattering."

She also shared a message with everyone criticizing her, letting them know that she can only wear certain bras after her surgery.