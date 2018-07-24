Mark your calendars! ABC officially revealed its fall 2018 premiere dates, with your favorites Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder and Shark Tank, as well as newcomers like Roseanne Barr-less The Conners and The Kids Are Alright, coming at you in the fall throughout September and October.''

Check out the full list of premiere dates below.

Monday, Sept. 24

8-10:01 p.m. Dancing With the Stars season 27

10:01-11 p.m. The Good Doctor

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs

8:30-9 p.m. American Housewife

9-9:31 p.m. Modern Family

9:31-10 p.m. Single Parents (series premiere)

10-11 p.m. A Million Little Things (series premiere)