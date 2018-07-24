by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 10:38 AM
If there's only one takeaway from San Diego Comic-Con 2018 let it be this: The cast of Wynonna Earp knows how to play a good game of truth or dare.
E! News sat down with Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Chantel Riley, Varun Saranga, Shmier Anderson and series creator Emily Andras for a round of truth or dare, not to be confused with spin the bottle (*ahem* Tim Rozon). And yes, that moment you went wild for when Provost-Chalkley asked Barrell if she gets turned on during their steamy on-screen scenes is in the full video above.
Randy Shropshire/SYFY/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The cast drops some season three scoop, tease what will make shippers go wild and do some pretty good impressions of one another. You haven't lived until you've seen Anderson do his version of Rozon dancing.
Trigger warning: This video has a lot of twerking and discussing about turn ons and potatoes.
Wynonna Earp airs Fridays, 9 p.m. on Syfy.
(E! and Syfy are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?