She's (almost) on the move!

With just a week left until Stormi Webster turns six months old, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter appears to be ready to start crawling. On Monday, the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a Snapchat video of her baby girl enjoying some "tummy time." The video shows Stormi laying on her stomach and excitedly kicking her legs as she looks around outside.

Kylie is enjoying some quality time with her daughter after returning from a trip to Europe with her boyfriend. The couple traveled overseas together over the weekend for Travis' performances in Portugal and France.