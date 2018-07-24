Kylie Jenner Proves Stormi Webster Is So Close to Crawling in "Tummy Time" Video

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 8:57 AM

She's (almost) on the move!

With just a week left until Stormi Webster turns six months old, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter appears to be ready to start crawling. On Monday, the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a Snapchat video of her baby girl enjoying some "tummy time." The video shows Stormi laying on her stomach and excitedly kicking her legs as she looks around outside.

Kylie is enjoying some quality time with her daughter after returning from a trip to Europe with her boyfriend. The couple traveled overseas together over the weekend for Travis' performances in Portugal and France.

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Romantic Trip to Europe

The duo kicked off their weekend at the 2018 Super Bock Super Rock music festival in Lisbon, where the 26-year-old rapper took the stage. Then on Saturday, Kylie and Travis traveled to France for his performance at Lollapalooza Paris 2018. An eyewitness told E! News the couple flew from Portugal to France on a private jet, dressed casually in hoodies. Upon Kylie and Travis' arrival in Paris, the duo had a romantic dinner at the Ferdi restaurant. 

"They seemed very happy and walked with their arms around each other," the source told us. "Kylie was whispering in Travis's ear and giggling throughout the meal. They ordered burgers and very much enjoyed themselves."

26 Times Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Was the Most Precious Thing on Social Media!

Kylie and Travis recently opened up about baby Stormi during a Q&A video with GQ. When asked about nicknames for their daughter, the couple revealed they call their baby girl "StormStorm," as well as "Burrito" and "Peanut."

Also during the video, Kylie talked about the early days of their relationship and her first impression of Travis. "We always knew each other. Like, we were hanging around each other. I mean, we just had mutual friends—that's what it was," Kylie shared. "But we never really had a conversation because I thought that he didn't like me."

Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!

