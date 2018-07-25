Warner Bros. Photo
Happy birthday, Joey Tribbiani, er, we mean Matt LeBlanc!
The Man With a Plan actor turns 51 years old today and yet, we still imagine him as Joey on Friends every time we see him.
As we celebrate the iconic actor and his many successes over his most-recent trip around the sun, we can't help but circle back to the good old days when Friends ruled the WB and we all wished we lived in New York City with our gal pal Rachel Green and knew a barista named Gunther.
Even though it's been almost 15 years since the comedy went off the air, to us fans it seems like it's still happening—probably in part due to all the reruns on TV and the fact that you can watch the whole series on Netflix with the click of a button.
So, since we can't forget the past, why should we let the birthday boy get away from his? Instead, we're showing LeBlanc some birthday love by rounding up his best quotes as Joey on Friends for you to vote on below.
How, you doin?!
1. "You hung up on the pizza place? I don't hang up on your friends!"
Oh Joey, he loves his food so much and therefore we love him.
2. "Sup with the wack PlayStation, sup."
Remember that time that he was trying to channel his inner teen? That was too funny.
3. "I'm curvy and I like it!"
Preach Joey, preach!
4. "I'm not even sorry."
This is all of us when we don't care that we just at the last piece of cake. It was delicious, so sue us.
5. "That's a great story. Can I eat it?"
We've all been at this level of hunger and everyone knows that when Joey is hungry you better watch out.
6. "Joey doesn't share food!"
Seriously, how many times does the guy need to say it?
7. "Name? I know Ross but what's that short for? You know like, Rossel or Rosstepher."
LOL, like Ross would be short for either of these names.
8. "But it hurts my Joey's apple."
Chandler tried to tell him that an Adam's apple wasn't named after each individual, but he didn't listen.
9. "Well, the fridge broke, so I had to eat everything."
Well, duh.
10. "These are just feelings. They'll go away."
If only this were true Joey.
11. "You can't just give up! Is that what a dinosaur would do?"
This might've been a pep talk for Ross, but really it could apply to everything. Like, what would a dinosaur do?
12. "I like it. What's not to like? Custard? Good. Jam? Good. Meat? Good."
One of the best episodes on Friends was when Rachel accidentally messed up the trifle and Joey still ate it. It was too good.
13. "Here come the meat sweats."
Seriously, when was Joey not talking about food, eating food, or thinking about food?
14. "Look at me! I'm Chandler! Could I be wearing any more clothes?"
Only Chandler's roommate could perfectly impersonate him...while going commando.
15. Joey: "If he doesn't like you, this is all a moo point."
Rachel: "A moo point?"
Joey: "Yeah. It's like a cow's opinion. It just doesn't matter. It's moo."
This might be one of the funniest moments on the show and now we may, or may not, say "the point is moo" instead of "the point is moot."
16. "You can't have Thanksgiving without turkey. That's like Fourth of July without apple pie, or Friday with no two pizzas."
You can't argue with that logic. You just can't!
NBC
17. "You can't have S-E-X when you're taking care of a B-A-B-I-E."
Spelling was never Joey's strong suit.
18. "Remember when your mom used to drop you off at the movies with a jar of jam and a spoon?"
No one's mom did this and that's why we all say, "aw" when Joey says such crazy things.
19. "Over the line? You're so far past the line that you can't even see the line! The line is a dot to you!"
When Chandler crossed the line with Kathy, Joey called him out and made us laugh in the process.
20. "How you doin'?"
Hello, this is the line. It worked every time and was iconic Joey.
