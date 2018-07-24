In an interview with Bravo, Tamra said she was worried Eddie would not accept Vicki's apology, but she knew he would listen.

"However, I was more concerned with Vicki's delivery of her apology. She tends to have an ‘untraditional' way of apologizing (apologizes then says YOU did something wrong to her)," Tamra said. "Vicki keeps saying that she just ‘repeated a rumor.' We know that she did SO much more than that, but we need to leave it in the past in order to move forward."

However, Tamra said she does believe the apology was sincere.