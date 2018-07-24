The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion was missing one of the longtime cast members: Luann de Lesseps. The reality star entered rehab shortly before the Big Apple Housewives were set to film their season-ending special. She's not the first Housewives star to miss a reunion, but her presence was certainly felt by her costars.

"I think it's sad. I think things came to a really big head for her, being in the press recently about the whole lawsuit, I think that pushed her over the edge," Ramona Singer said.

The lawsuit Ramona referred to is a legal matter between Luann, her ex-husband and her children. The lawsuit alleges Luann broke stipulations of her 2009 divorce from Count Alexandre de Lesseps.