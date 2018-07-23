Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been married for three years, but their love story didn't begin with love at first sight.

The actress opened up about their romance during Monday's episode of Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert.

It all began with their hit sitcom That ‘70s Show. Kunis played Jackie Burkhardt and Kutcher played Michael Kelso. Even though their characters dated on the show, Kunis and Kutcher were just friends. In fact, she said Kutcher used to do her homework.

"There was no sexual anything with any one of us," she said.

Both stars ended up finding love with other people. Kunis started dating Macaulay Culkin in 2002, and Kutcher started dating Demi Moore in 2003. The Dude, Where's My Car star married the G.I. Jane actress in 2005.