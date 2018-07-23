Luann de Lesseps Strikes a Plea Deal for Palm Beach Arrest

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 7:28 PM

Luann de Lesseps, 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

Lars Niki/Getty Images

Luann de Lesseps has entered a plea deal for her Palm Beach arrest. 

According to court documents obtained by E! News, The Real Housewives of New York star has pleaded guilty to three charges: battery, trespass and disorderly intoxication. 

The reality star will be placed under one year probation under the state of New York. As part of her probation, she will be required to pay all applicable fines and court costs; perform 50 hours of community service; attend two Alcohol Anonymous meetings per week and attend a Victim Impact Class by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. She must also refrain from consuming any alcohol or illegal drugs and is subject to random testing.

In addition, she is required to submit a letter of apology to Deputy Steven O'Leary, which she has already done.

New Details Revealed in Luann de Lesseps' Relapse: She ''Spiraled Out of Control''

De Lesseps was arrested in Palm Beach, Fla. on Christmas Eve. She was accused of being intoxicated in a hotel and trespassing into another guest's room with a man. She also allegedly kicked an officer during her arrest and said "I'm going to kill you."

The incident took place about a year after her wedding to her now ex Tom D'Agostinto. The two divorced after less than a year of marriage. The arrest was also documented on The Real Housewives of New York.

The reality star has since apologized for her behavior.

"This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions," de Lesseps previously told E! News in a statement, "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior.  I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018."

De Lesseps reportedly agreed to a plea deal in May to have her felony charges from the arrest dropped.

De Lesseps checked herself into an alcohol treatment after the arrest. She also checked herself back into rehab last week. The relapse came shortly after news broke that de Lesseps was being sued by her children and ex-husband.

E! News has reached out to de Lesseps' team for comment.

