16 Hydrating Face Serums to Cure Your Dull Summer Skin

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 2:57 PM
Prancing around in the hot summer sum is all fun and games until it starts to show on your skin.
Yes, sunburns happen, but we're talking about but we're talking dull dry skin that affects us all this time of year. It's a fact: Being out in the sun all day long dehydrates your face, plain and simple. So how do you treat thirsty skin? With deep-penetrating potent face serums, of course. These all have one thing in common: skin-saving ingredients that work to revitalize your skin in no time at all. All you have to do is pick one, use once a day and you're good to go!
Trust us, a summer serum is worth the splurge.
BUY IT: iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum, $90
BUY IT: SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier, $98
BUY IT: LANCÔME Advanced Génifique Serum, $178
BUY IT: Nurse Jamie EGF Stem Cell Complex, $125
BUY IT: Kypris Beauty Antioxidant Dew, $72
BUY IT: Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum, $300
BUY IT: Eminence Organic Skin Care Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Serum, $48
BUY IT: PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum, $115
BUY IT: Tata Harper Skincare Rejuvenating Serum, $158
BUY IT: Kate Somerville 'Quench' Hydrating Serum, $75
BUY IT: Skin Inc Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $35
BUY IT: La Praire Skin Caviar Liquid Lift Serum, $300
BUY IT: Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Serum Intense Replenishing Hydration, $150
BUY IT: SUNDAY RILEY Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment, $158
BUY IT: La Mer The Concentrate, $490
BUY IT: Lancer Skincare Younger Pure Youth Serum, $275
We'll drink to that!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
