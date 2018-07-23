by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 7:01 PM
Lewis Howes is heading to Facebook.
The author, entrepreneur and self-help guru is launching his own talk show on Facebook Watch this August called Inspiring Life With Lewis Howes. In 30-minute episodes, Howes will lead conversations in a town hall-style setting with special guest experts among a live audience.
The chats will focus on human interest topics like happiness, forgiveness, financial success and social equality. "Whatever your situation is, I want this show to be a resource for you," he tells his viewers in the trailer exclusively shared with E! News.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Howes is no stranger to starting a conversation with millions listening in. He created and hosts The School of Greatness podcast, which has featured famous guests like Danica Patrick, Arianna Huffington and Scooter Braun. He previously penned The School of Greatness and The Mask of Masculinity.
Once broke and living on his sister's couch, he is now on a mission to help empower others to dream big and reach their full potential.
Whether it's money issues, sex or politics, Howes and his panel of trusted guests and experts will help guide the discussion forward.
"Breakthrough only happens when we keep this conversation going," he tells his viewers.
Tune in to that conversation on August 6th on Facebook Watch!
